PASADENA, Texas — One person was injured Wednesday after a power outage along part of the Houston Ship Channel caused Valero’s Houston refinery to burn off excessive fuel as a precaution.

The power outage happened just before 3 p.m. Wednesday. Valero officials said they activated the siren system and safety flare system to safely burn off excess hydrocarbons.

Officials said a contract worker was injured and transported to Memorial Hermann Hospital.

“Our concern at this time is for the injured worker and their family,” Valero officials said in a statement.

Valero officials also said they are monitoring air quality in the community. Pasadena Police said there is no harm to the public.

