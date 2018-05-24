FRESNO, Texas - One person was injured Thursday after a tanker overturned in Fresno.

Emergency crews and a hazmat team responded to the scene at East Dallas Road and Laurel Avenue.

The tanker, filled with 6,000 gallons of liquid nitrogen, overturned, according to officials. The Fort Bend County Fire Marshal's Office says some of the chemical leaked, but it has been contained.

Hazmat crews on scene there is no risk of an explosion. Officials evacuated the immediate area out of caution.

As of 6 p.m. Thursday, FBCSO officials say they hope to have the tanker turned upright and the road cleared within 2 to 3 hours.

