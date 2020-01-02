HOUSTON — One person died Friday night after he was hit by a car and flipped over the side of a bridge on the Gulf Freeway.

The crash happened Friday night on the freeway’s southbound feeder just south of Wayside. Police said the victim was involved in some type of altercation off the feeder involving a woman. They said a good Samaritan got involved and tried to chase the man.

Officials said the man crossed the feeder, turned and started walking back across toward the good Samaritan when he was hit by an SUV. Police said the driver of the SUV kept going but later returned to the scene.

The man tried to get up, made it to the edge of the feeder, then went over the side, police said.

The man died at a hospital.

Police detained the driver who they said is cooperating with investigators.

