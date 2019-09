HOUSTON — One person was fatally struck by a car Wednesday night on the Gulf Freeway.

Police said a person was walking across the freeway just after 8 p.m. Wednesday when they were struck in the HOV lane on the Gulf Freeway near the Lockwood Drive exit. They said the driver tried to avoid striking the victim but had nowhere else to move.

According to police, the driver immediately stopped and try to render aid, but the victim was unresponsive and died at the scene.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM