1 dead after METRO bus collides with car

HOUSTON — METRO police are investigating a crash involving a bus that left one person dead Saturday night on the northside.

Officers responded to the scene around 7:20 p.m. Saturday at Bennington Street and the Eastex Freeway. Police said a METRO bus and car collided, killing a passenger in the car and sending the drivers of both the car and the bus to the hospital.

Police said at this time, they do not know who was at fault in this crash.