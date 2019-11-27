HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One man died and a woman and an infant were transported by Life Flight following a wrong-way crash along Highway 90 Wednesday afternoon.

This happened in the 2500 block of Highway 90/Beaumont Highway just northeast of Crosby Lynchburg Road.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies say the male driver that died at the scene was heading the wrong way on the frontage road when he struck the car with the woman and infant inside.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter