1 dead in north Harris County motorcycle crash

It happened Thursday in the Spring area on FM 2920 and Covington Bridge Drive.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person died Thursday night in a crash between a motorcycle and a vehicle in north Harris County.

It happened on FM 2920 at Covington Bridge Drive in the Spring area.

It wasn't clear what led to the crash or the identity of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Harris County Precinct 4 deputy constables.

The constable's office is still investigating.

It was one of at least two fatal crashes involving motorcycles in the area overnight.