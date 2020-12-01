RICHMOND, Texas — One person has died after a crash Saturday evening in Richmond.

Fort Bend County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene just before 8 p.m. Saturday on FM 2977 between Koeblen Road and Powerline Road. They said two vehicles were traveling southbound on FM 2977 when the vehicle in front tried to make a U-turn. The car behind T-boned the vehicle, and the driver making the U-turn died at the scene, according to deputies.

Officials said a child was in the backseat of the car making a U-turn. The child was not injured.

FM 2977 between Koeblen and Powerline is closed while deputies investigate.

