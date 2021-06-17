1 dead in crash on South Loop in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — One person is dead after an accident Thursday night on the South Loop in southeast Houston.
Houston police responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the South Loop near Wayside where drivers of a Mercedes and a truck were involved in an accident.
Police said the pickup truck driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital.
Witnesses reported seeing the Mercedes speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before the accident.
Police said the District Attorney’s Office will determine any charges in this case once the investigation is complete.