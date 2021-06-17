1 dead in crash on South Loop in southeast Houston

Police said the pickup truck driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.

HOUSTON — One person is dead after an accident Thursday night on the South Loop in southeast Houston.

Houston police responded to the scene around 7:30 p.m. Thursday on the South Loop near Wayside where drivers of a Mercedes and a truck were involved in an accident.

Police said the pickup truck driver was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene. The driver of the Mercedes was taken to a hospital.

Witnesses reported seeing the Mercedes speeding and weaving in and out of traffic before the accident.