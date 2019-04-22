HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A driver died and his passenger remains hospitalized after they slammed their truck into a light pole along the North Freeway early Monday.

This happened just before 3 a.m. in the 19200 block of the north Freeway heading north.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office says a black Ford Ranger was heading north on the freeway when for some reason the truck left the roadway and headed down the grassy median. The truck struck the base of the light.

The truck then rotated counter-clockwise and came to a rest. Deputies said the driver and passenger, a man and a woman in their 20s, had to be extricated from the truck by firefighters.

Both were transported by paramedics to a local hospital in critical condition, but the driver succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. Deputies said neither was wearing a seat belt during the crash.

The cause of the crash remains under investigating. Deputies said it appears the driver fell asleep, since there were no signs of intoxication. However, deputies will be doing a toxicology report to be sure.

