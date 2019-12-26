HOUSTON — One person is dead after a crash Thursday in southwest Houston.
Police are at the scene of the crash in the 2500 block of West Bellfort Drive near Kirby.
Officials said a Jeep struck a tree around 2:15 p.m. Thursday. The victim died at a nearby hospital.
Police are urging people to avoid the area.
Check back here for more details on this developing story as they become available.
