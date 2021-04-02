1 dead after collision involving motorcycle, car near Atascocita

Officials said the motorcycle rider suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person died Wednesday night in a crash involving a motorcycle and a car in northeast Harris County.

Harris County Sheriff’s deputies responded to the scene just after 7 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Atascocita and Wilson roads.

Deputies said a Toyota Scion was eastbound on Atascocita and turned left on Wilson when it collided with a motorcycle, which was westbound in the outside lane on Atascocita.

Officials said the motorcycle rider suffered severe injuries and died at the scene.

Investigators said the Scion driver may have ignored a red light as he turned left on Wilson. They said the driver showed no signs of impairment.