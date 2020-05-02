HOUSTON — Fire investigators have been called to the scene of a deadly apartment fire in northwest Houston.

The fire broke out Wednesday afternoon at the Garden City Apartments on West Montgomery Drive.

Police said homicide investigators have also been called to the scene.

Officials said the fire appears to have been contained to one apartment.

This story will be updated with more details as they become available.

