1 dead, 1 injured when an SUV was struck by a train in NE Harris County

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the SUV went around two vehicles and through the railroad crossing arms in an attempt to get across the tracks before the train passed.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — One person is dead and another person was injured when a train and an SUV collided in northeast Harris County.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the railroad arms were activated when the SUV went around two cars that were waiting at the crossing near the intersection of Sheldon Road and Beaumont Highway. The SUV was then struck by the passenger train, which had about 40 people on board.

The passenger in the SUV was ejected and was declared dead at the scene. The driver was taken to an area hospital and is in stable condition.

There were no other injuries reported.