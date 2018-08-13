Spring — HOUSTON - Investigators hope black boxes recovered from the wreckage of plane stolen by an airline employee at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport will help uncover what happened during the flight.

Richard Russell has been identified as the person at the helm of that deadly flight.

Before he crashed, Russell told air traffic controllers he learned to fly playing video games.

Flight instructors at Texas Flight School at David Wayne Hooks Memorial Airport are hesitant to believe Russell’s claim.

“The more I think about it, truly I believe it was a figure of speech," said David Bond, a flight instructor at Texas Flight.

Texas Flight performs more than 800 hours a month of flight training.

The scary situation over Seattle on Friday caught their attention.

“So for him to get in and to fly it, I hate to say it, but it is impressive that he was able to do it,” Bond said. “Very rare, and I truly believe luck was on his side and not skill.

“Unfortunately you can go to any YouTube channel and put in Q400 startup or 737 startup and you’ll have someone going through the sequence.”

Terry Sonday, an instructor at Texas Flight, said online video on how to fly planes are good for future pilots but are limited in what it’s really like to be in the cockpit.

“People would like to believe that you could learn it on YouTube and learn it on a video game, but that’d be very difficult to do," Sonday said. "However, he was committed to injuring himself or killing himself so you do a lot of things if you’re not afraid to die.”

Flight simulators are used to train new and experienced pilots without have to leave the ground.

Even though Russell’s actions were rare, Sonday and Bond said people should not turn to online videos if they want to learn how to fly a plane.

“I think that probably helps your enthusiasm to continue to come to the air park and fly, but the actual flying has to be done at the air park with a qualified, certified instructor," Sonday said.

“To get someone excited I think they’re great because that’s what we need,” Bond said. “We want the youth to watch this and think this is a really cool job, and I want to do that. How do I get into it?”

