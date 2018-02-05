Crews in west Texas are working to control wildfires that are threatening homes and soon, they'll be getting help from some Houston area firefighters.

In the parking lot of Bucee's in Katy early Wednesday morning, local fire crews packed up, getting ready to take off to fulfill an important mission.

In all, about 70 firefighters from other parts of Texas are headed out west to help crews there battle wildfires.

The fires have already forced people from their homes. But the fight is on.

Tankers could be seen dropping water and fire retardant to try and combat the blaze.

And now more help is on the way. Thanks to a unique mutual aid system Texas has set in place in case of emergencies.

"The state of Texas is miles ahead of any other state, in this ability to move all over the state, without any big agreements or understanding, it's just you need us, we'll come, we need you, you come." said Chief Patrick Shipp with the City of Webster Fire Department.

The firefighters along with 30 of their trucks will be there for at least 7 days to help. They plan on staying longer if necessary.

The only uphill battle these guys say they might be facing? The rough terrain.

"These are all flat-landers around here, so it's a whole different country out there." said Chief Shipp.

Others crews that are also heading out to west Texas include Porter, Needham, Caney Creek, and Willis.

