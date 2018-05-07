GREENSBORO, N.C.-- The Greensboro Grasshoppers have a new addition.

Wednesday night during the 2nd inning of the game, the team announced a new dog joining the franchise.

The dog is a 12-week old Lab, named 'Little Jackie Robinson'.

Got to hang out with the Greensboro Grasshoppers new dog Little Jackie Robinson...@WFMY @GSOHoppers pic.twitter.com/AIy2n6hrHe — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) July 4, 2018

Little Jackie Robinson is not far from the bloodline of previous bat dogs for the team. The dog is Lou Lou's half sister and also Babe and Yogi's niece.

The Grasshoppers lost Babe in May of this year after she was diagnosed with incurable cancer in January.

The 12-year-old Labrador Retriever came out of retirement as a bat and ball dog in 2016 to fill in Lou Lou Gehrig while she recovered from a malabsorption.

Yogi died in August 2017, also from cancer.

