HOUSTON — If you were born between 1981 and 1996, you are a millennial.

Congratulations, you're part of a group older people typically love to hate.

And that's because millennials are picky and trendy with everything from what they eat to how they spend their money.

Almost half of millennials can't even remember the last time they wrote a check for anything other than rent. Pulling out your checkbook is really a thing of the past. Fifty-seven percent of millennials now use Venmo or Square Cash to take care of payments.

More than half say they're comfortable using Touch ID and Face ID on their iPhones to authorize payments. That's nearly double the number of baby boomers who said the same. Some baby boomers probably wondering what Touch ID or Face ID even is. Let's set that aside for now.

Bottom line is that of Americans age 18-34, 53 percent regularly use their phone's mobile wallets to complete purchases in stores. That's more than double people 51-65 years old.

Millennials are so tech savvy, six in 10 would consider completely dumping their banks to bank with Amazon, Facebook or Google if those tech giants ever decided to enter the banking world.

