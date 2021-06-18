'Liftoff To Learning' extends through summer, bringing educational content to a TV screen near you

The content of "Liftoff To Learning" episodes is targeted to kindergarten to 3rd-grade students.

HOUSTON — Last spring, many children in our area were in danger of falling behind academically due to school closures caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

So, KHOU 11 and the Houston Public Library teamed up to help bridge the learning gap facing our kids. The result of this collaboration was the creation of the educational content initiative "Liftoff To Learning."

Starting Saturday, June 19th, we are excited to bring back an extended version of that educational programming.

The content of the HPL "Liftoff To Learning" episodes is targeted to kindergarten to 3rd-grade students featuring storytime book readings and fun STEM lessons and craft activities that your kids can do at home.

Click here to watch "Liftoff To Learning" videos online.

The 30-minute shows will air every other Saturday at 10 a.m. until August 14 on Quest Texas 55.