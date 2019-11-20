LEXINGTON, S.C. — It's been more than 9 months since Juanita Orr was diagnosed with stage 2 breast cancer. Her prognosis is good but Orr says that things could have been very different if it weren't for the encouragement she received from her friend Sabrina Chestnut.

Orr says, "I would have never gone for a mammogram if it weren't for her."

Orr and Chestnut have been friends for more than 20 years. They consider each other sisters and in 2 decades have shared many difficult times together. However, even faced with this diagnosis they find encouragement and joy in spending time with each other.

Doctors agree that early detection is the key to saving lives when it comes to breast cancer. You are encouraged to perform a monthly self breast exam and schedule an annual mammogram as advised by your health care provider.