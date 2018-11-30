LEAGUE CITY, TX -- A League City mother is hoping her stolen Christmas wreath is returned.

Babbette Clingan's son, Chris, who was an artist, made it for her. He died five years ago and she puts it up every year. She treasures it.

The wreath was stolen sometime Tuesday night or early Wednesday morning.

"Anybody that experienced a death of someone, especially a child, they know you value everything that they leave behind," said Clingan.

