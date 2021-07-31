Texas Rangers investigating death of inmate at League City jail

LEAGUE CITY, Texas — The Texas Rangers are investigating the death of an inmate at the League City jail.
The League City Police Department said detention officers found the inmate unresponsive and without a pulse about 7 a.m. Saturday.
Officers immediately rendered first aid before the inmate was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead shortly after, according to police.
The inmate has been identified as a 36-year-old Galveston man, who had turned himself in to LCPD on Tuesday for traffic warrants.
It's still unclear what caused the inmate's death.