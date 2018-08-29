LEAGUE CITY, Texas - A student at a local intermediate school was taken into police custody after making a threat in class, according to Clear Creek ISD.

The district said the child made a verbal threat in class Wednesday morning at League City Intermediate School.

The student was taken out of the class and placed into police custody.

A notice was sent to parents and officials accidentally leading to concern and subsequently online rumors about the child bringing a gun to the school.

Despite the rumors, authorities confirmed there was no weapon involved.

The school was placed on lockdown briefly but classes resumed around noon.

No injuries were reported.

