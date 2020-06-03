HOUSTON — A Houston vaccine scientist is separating facts from fiction and clearing up rumors related to coronavirus.

He was one of four experts who testified before House lawmakers to come up with solutions to stop the virus from spreading.

When it comes to protecting yourself, we know the best thing you can do is follow guidelines set by the CDC like washing your hands and staying home if you’re sick.

RELATED: Harris County confirms two travel-related cases of coronavirus

However, lawmakers wanted to focus on treatment based on science.

Understanding the COVID-19 coronavirus has become a priority for some of the nation’s leading experts.

It includes Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine and Texas Children’s Hospital who brought his wealth of knowledge to the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

He said a vaccine to fight another strain of coronavirus had been developed but it stalled in clinical trials because of funding.

KHOU

“We also took on a decade ago the interesting problem of making coronavirus vaccines because we recognize these as enormous public health threats and yet we have not seen the big pharma guys and the biotechs rushing into this space,” Dr. Hotez said.

He said that would have made it easier to develop something against this coronavirus.

Dr. Hotez said claims a vaccine will be ready in weeks is not true.

“This will not go quickly because as we start vaccinating human volunteers, especially in areas where we have community transmission, we’re going to have to proceed very slowly, very cautiously,” Dr. Hotez said.

He said over the next few weeks to months several vaccines will enter into a pipeline of clinical trials.

He said it’ll eventually bottleneck because each will require multiple phases of trial and error.

At the earliest he said a vaccine could be ready in a year.

“It takes time and because you have to initially do an injection in a normal human volunteers,” Dr. Hotez said. “Show that it safe and then you proceed stepwise to show that it actually works.”

Dr. Hotez does suggest prioritizing who gets tested for coronavirus.

He wants to focus on what he calls the most vulnerable groups: older residents, especially those in nursing homes, healthcare workers and first responders.

When it comes to testing Dr. Hotez said a rapid test for coronavirus is needed but he says developing new technology during a public health crisis is one of the hardest things to do.

RELATED: 3 Houston-area people who tested positive for coronavirus recently traveled to Egypt

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: 11th Washington death, Senate passes $8.3 billion bill to fight virus