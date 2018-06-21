GALVESTON, Texas - Over the 8 months since the toddler nicknamed “Little Jacob” was found dead on a Galveston beach, Galveston Police have fielded hundreds of tips, working tirelessly to crack the case.

Detective Jeff Banks, the lead investigator, is used to working horrific cases, typically working in the child sex crimes unit. However, he admits the “Little Jacob” case was especially tough.

Banks was on call on Oct. 20, 2017, the day the toddler’s body was found near the 700 block of Seawall Blvd. It’s a stretch of beach that he often visited throughout the investigation.

“I’ve been out to the scene numerous times,” Banks said, “and not necessarily for evidence collection but, I guess 'that' connection, if you will.”

Banks explained for so long, he knew nothing about the little boy. He had no clothes, no known relatives, not even a name. The spot where the toddler was found dead was the only connection Banks had to his life.

Banks explained as the lead investigator, he tries to separate his crime scenes from sentiment.

“I try not to think of it (a body) as a child or person, it’s just about...they were a piece of evidence for that time. By kind of separating it, for the time being, it kind of lets you be a little more open to what’s on scene. I fully anticipated that somebody was going to report him (the toddler) that night or the following day.”

No one ever did claim the toddler who went on to be nicknamed “Little Jacob.”

“It’s pretty rare. I mean, these things don’t just happen very often. Even if you look at national news, it doesn’t happen that often. So, it’s tough. There’s a lot of pressure," Banks said.

Banks said throughout the investigation, he felt pressured to solve the case. The pressure came from his own dedication but also because of the community’s involvement.

Banks spent some 1,600 hours combing through community tips and following his own leads, trying to crack the case.

“I didn’t sleep good. When I’m off and I’m home, you know, these things…it’ll catch up with you," he said.

His controversial decision in January to release a crime scene photo of the toddler led to the big break. The little boy wasn’t “Jacob” anymore, but Jayden Alexander Lopez, 4.

Jayden’s mother Rebecca Rivera, 34, and her girlfriend, Dania Sarai Amezquita Gomez, 31, were arrested and charged in connection with the disposal of his body.

Court documents show the toddler suffered a head injury and neglect before his death.

Banks said on Wednesday, he went back to the spot on the beach where Jayden was found.

“People know his name now. We’re getting to the point where he doesn’t have to remain in the medical examiners’ office. He can finally be laid to rest, and that means a lot. That’s a big deal," Banks said.

