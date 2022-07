The little boy, who told police his name is Owen and he is 3 years old, was found in the 200 block of Westward.

LA MARQUE, Texas — A little boy found wandering around a La Marque neighborhood by himself last night has been reunited with his mother, according to police.

The mother told officers the toddler managed to unlock a door by myself and get out of their home.

Officers on the night shift found the boy wandering in the 200 block of Westward.

He told police his name is Owen and he is 3 years old.

He wasn't able to tell them anything else, including his address.

Thankfully, the toddler wasn't harmed.