Car, bones, wallet found in cold case of missing Auburn University student from LaGrange

Kyle Clinkscales went missing in 1976 after leaving on his way to school.

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. — A college student went missing on his way back to school in 1976. For 45 years, police and his family had very few answers. Now, the cold case of Kyle Clinkscales is warm again.

Officials with the Troup County, Georgia and Chambers County, Alabama sherlff's offices came together Tuesday morning to announce they found Clinkscales’ car. Someone spotted his white Ford Pinto in a creek in Cusseta, Alabama and called 911, officials said.

Inside the car was his wallet that had his ID and credit cards – there were also bones, Troup County Sheriff James Woodruff said.

“We’re glad today,” Woodruff said.

“For 45 years we’ve looked for this young man and looked for this car. We’ve drained lakes. We’ve looked here and looked there,” he said. And yet, “it always turned out with nothing.”

Now, the GBI is sifting through the mud-caked in the car, looking for evidence and anything that would confirm if the bones found belong to Clinkscales.

Authorities tell us the Auburn college student was last seen at the LaGrange Moose Lodge where he bartended. They say he left the bar that night to head back to Auburn, but was never seen again. The sheriff's office says the car was found about 3 miles away from what was likely Kyle's usual route home.

11 Alive spoke to his parents back in 1996, 20 years after Kyle first went missing.

"We haven't given up home yet, until you've got something tangible to say – we won't give up hope," said Mary Louise Clinkscale, Mother of Kyle Clinkscale.

Friends of Kyle say his disappearance has engulfed the LaGrange community.

"It never ended. Everybody was always wondering if he was going to show up somewhere," explained Lauren Griffen.

Griffen said she met Kyle about a year before he went missing, adding that everyone in the town knew him.

"His personality was just charming. He was a sweet guy. Most of the time he was very quiet. But he was very kind to everyone. Just was an all-out great day," explained Griffen.

Kyle's mother passed away this past January, and his father died in 2007.

Sheriff Woodruff he hoped this day would come while Clinkscales’ parents were still alive.

“It was always her hope that he would come home. It was always our hope that we would find him for her before she passed away. Just the fact that we have hopefully found him in the car brings me a sigh of relief.”