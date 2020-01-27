HOUSTON — As Houstonians remember Kobe Bryant, KHOU 11 is teaming up with an organization that meant a lot to him -- The Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
Kobe Bryant was dedicated to improving the lives of youth and families in need across the country and across the globe. He volunteered his time to numerous charitable causes and nonprofits that supported at-risk youth, including The Boys & Girls Clubs of America.
As a way to pay tribute to Kobe locally and his desire to make a difference in lives of young people, you can make a donation to The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Houston.
The mission of The Boys & Girls Club is to inspire and enable all youth to reach their full potential.
To donate, click here.
