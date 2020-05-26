Kid entrepreneur in Madison flips and sells car for profit

10-year-old Alayna Gray saved the profits from her bracelet business and money from birthdays and holidays for two and a half years to buy a car.

MADISON, Ala. — For a lot of people, it takes hard work, saving up, and monthly payments to afford buying a car. That's why 10-year-old Alayna Gray decided to start early.

She says it all started with her bracelet business.

"I started selling them at school, and then I started selling them out in different places," said Alayna.

She saved the profits from her bracelet business along with money from birthdays and holidays for two and a half years.

"She had saved up quite a bit of money. I was like if you keep saving, you'll have enough to buy a car," said Alayna's father Marquise Gray. "She was like, no I don't think I want to buy a car with my money. I said no, we're not going to buy a car. You're going to buy a car, make money, and then you'll get more money for it, so once she understood that, she started getting on my nerves about it."

She recently attended a virtual auction with her dad and got a car. She didn't waste any time. Within 24 hours, Alayna already flipped and sold the car and made about $800.

"Whatever she puts her mind to, she does not hold back on anything," said Alayna's mother, Sherika Gray. "She is gung ho with everything that she wants to do, and I think that's just her personality, and I knew that when she made up her mind that she wanted to buy a car, that that's exactly what she would do and she would be successful at it."

Alayna says she hopes to become a professional singer or an inventor when she grows up. For now, she plans to keep flipping cars.

"My plans is basically to get a more expensive car since I made money off the other car and then get the more expensive cars and people will pay more for the the nicer cars," said Alayna.

She plans to continue to save her money and buy herself a car when she turns 16. She has a goal to buy a Maserati.