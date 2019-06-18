HOUSTON — KHOU 11 was acknowledged in the category of “Breaking News Coverage” for covering the tragic story of a school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, in May of 2018. A gunman walked into the school and opened fire, killing 10 people and wounding 13. KHOU 11 kept viewers informed with critical information during the chaos of events, while maintaining respect and consideration for the residents whose lives had just changed forever.

“The Santa Fe shooting is an example of a story no journalist wants to tell, but one that was handled with grace and professionalism by the entire staff at KHOU,” said Sally Ramirez, News Director. “While information needs to be processed and verified with speed and efficiency, our staff did not forget that at its core this was a story about families, children, and an entire community that would never be the same. That thoughtful journalism showed through in our work, and it’s an honor to be recognized for that.”

The Edward R. Murrow award is one of the most coveted and respected in the industry, because it represents the embodiment of the values, principles, and standards set forth by Edward R. Murrow, a pioneer in the journalism world. In 2018, KHOU received the National Murrow Award for Breaking News Coverage for its stories surrounding the devastation of Hurricane Harvey.