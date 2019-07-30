HOUSTON — Patrick Parker is dedicated to wiping out bullying and ending childhood hunger, so the Army veteran created the Sgt. Push Up character to help with that mission.

Parker -- as Sgt. Push Up -- is teaming up with KHOU 11 to Stand Against Hunger and help the Houston Food Bank battle childhood hunger.

On Wednesday, for every dollar you donate to the Houston Food Bank through this link, Sgt. Push Up will do one push up! His record is 5,000 in a single day!

LINK TO DONATE

Sgt. Push Up will post the push ups on his Facebook page.

Can you help break that record and Stand Against Hunger together with KHOU 11 and Sgt. Push Up?

More info on KHOU 11 'Stands Against Hunger' food drive

