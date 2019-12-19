LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kerry Porter said that he will challenge the gun-related charges he’s facing from November.

Porter was wrongfully convicted of a 1996 murder, and released from prison eight years ago December 19, 2019.

However, there’s still enough on his record to make him a convicted felon. That means he can’t have any guns.

He was arrested last month on charges of a convicted felon in possession of a handgun and receiving stolen property and explained why he had them to WHAS11 News.

“I hope I survive a few seconds so I can defend myself,” Porter said.

Porter claims that he's looking over his shoulder every day, and is for certain the real killer will come after him.

He said he had “25 guns, it's a lot of handguns and two rifles,” to protect himself.

Police named Juan Sanders as a suspect, but he hasn’t been charged with the murder of Tyrone Camp.

Tyrone Camp was gunned down outside of Active Transportation in 1996 after Christmas.

“If they case is off of me, it has to go on somebody,” Porter explained.

DNA was found on a gun silencer for the murder weapon, made of carpet and duct tape. The results didn't match Porter's and it was enough to prove his innocence.

Porter reached a settlement with the city of Louisville awarding him $7.5 million for wrongful imprisonment, but this free man said he feels anything but.

“There's no freedom being framed. You're never free. Your life is changed forever, I died.”

He said he’s working to get his gun rights back and believes police invaded his home when they should not have. He said he plans to file a lawsuit.

