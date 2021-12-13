The age range of those who died is 5 months to 86 years old, Beshear said.

KENTUCKY, USA — Monday, Governor Andy Beshear confirmed 74 deaths so far, but expects the numbers to climb.

There are 8 Kentucky counties with confirmed deaths:

Graves County - 21

Hopkins County - 14

Muhlenberg County - 11

Warren County - 15

Caldwell County - 4

Marshall County - 1

Taylor County - 1

Fulton County - 1

Lyon County - 1

Franklin County - 1

Governor Beshear said a state government worker was pushed off the road during the storm in Franklin County. The identity of that individual has not been released.

The age range of those who died is 5 months to 86 years old, Beshear said.

Right now they believe there are 109 Kentuckians still unaccounted for that rescue teams are hoping to find. There are currently 448 National Guard members assisting with rescue and recovery efforts.

Governor Beshear ordered flags to half staff in honor of those lost and those suffering from this tornado. All state office buildings will lower flags to half staff for one week.

Federal help on the way

A state of emergency was declared before midnight Friday before the storm hit.

Biden signed a Federal Emergency Disaster Declaration on Sunday, which according to Beshear is the fastest we've ever seen. Last night, a Federal Declaration of Major Emergency was declared, again Beshear saying he thinks it is the fastest one has ever been issued.

FEMA is reportedly already on the ground helping families document losses and file claims.

"I believe this is the most rapid response from the federal government in the history of the United States of America and we need it and we are really grateful for it." said Beshear.

Volunteers Needed

Governor Beshear then announced that Kentucky has opened up its state parks for housing for impacted families. Pennyrile is already full with over 100 adults and a lot of kids. They're guaranteeing at least 2 weeks of stay for those impacted.

He asked for volunteers to help staff the state parks now housing tornado victims.

"It'll be things like washing dishes and washing clothes but we could really use the help."

Here are other places that are in need of volunteers:

Kenlake

Kentucky Dam Village

Rough River Dam

Lake Barkley State Parks

So if you're looking for a way to help, you can contact Andy Kasitz at 502-418-3581 or email him at andy.kasitz@ky.gov.

Team WKY Relief Fund

The Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund has raised more than $6 million so far with over 44,000 donations.

"Help keeps pouring in from all over the country. Thank you to everyone we feel your love here in Kentucky." said Beshear.

Today he announced the first expenditure from the fund: $5,000 in burial expenses will go to each family that has lost a loved one.

If you'd like to donate, you can by clicking here.

