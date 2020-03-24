FRANKFORT, Ky. — “This is one that makes me mad.”

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear revealed his disappointment Tuesday after revealing one of the patients who tested positive for COVID-19 attended a “coronavirus party.”

“Anyone who goes to something like this, may think that they are indestructible but it’s someone else’s loved one that they are going to hurt,” Gov. Beshear said. “We are battling for the lives of our parents and our grandparents. Don’t be so callous as to intentionally go to something and expose yourself to something that could kill other people.”

The governor didn’t give specifics on where the party took place but later elaborated, saying it was a group of young adults in their 20’s flaunting the gatherings. He said these gatherings must stop immediately.

“Don’t simply fight to be the exception of the rule,” he stressed.

Beshear continued to stress the importance of flattening the curve of coronavirus by social distancing.

So far, Kentucky has 39 new cases, bringing the statewide total 163.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

MORE ON WHAS11.COM

Real-time updates: 39 new cases of coronavirus bringing statewide total to 163

These states have issued stay-at-home orders. What does that mean?

Louisville firefighter tests positive for COVID-19, mayor says

LG&E, KU reminds customers to protect themselves from scammers during coronavirus pandemic

Ford: Production will be suspended past March 30

Can blood from coronavirus survivors treat the newly ill?

Kentucky kindergartners stay connected despite school closure with pen pal exchange

Waterfront Park closes playground to contain spread of coronavirus

All Clarksville parks, playgrounds close amid Covid-19 outbreak

Local tattoo shop donates supplies to Norton Hospital