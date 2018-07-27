KATY, Texas - Residents in Katy say they're frustrated by missing mail that they think is being stolen or still stuck in their local post office, despite delivery notices.

"I got the tracking number. It said it was delivered to my box this time. It wasn't there," said one woman, who did not want to be identified.

She is a mom of three, who say says she hadn’t received three due packages in the past month, until today.

After KHOU 11 made calls about her complaints, she said “two of the three packages miraculously” were delivered to her mailbox.

She lives in a subdivision, on the north side of Katy. Her zip code is 77493. Complaints in her neighborhood echo those in Kingwood, where people say they get mail that's already been opened, and money taken from birthday cards.

Residents in Rosharon have been making similar claims, saying their deliveries are unreliable.

The woman we interviewed says she formally complained to her local post office.

"They said this area is growing so fast, they can't find positions. So, they're putting in substitutes on a daily basis. It would be a different person every day, from what I understand.” she said.

A spokeswoman for the US Postal Service said in a statement, in part, that the Katy Postmaster has been made aware of customer complaints and that appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that mail is being handled properly.

