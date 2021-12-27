'During the holiday break, it's been concerning' | Katy ISD re-opens COVID testing site early

There are numerous testing and vaccination opportunities during the second week of winter break.

HOUSTON, Texas — It’s been great weather to be outside during this holiday break.

And it’s where Katy ISD mom Glauce Farge and her two sons have spent a lot of their time as COVID cases creep up again.

"During the holiday break it’s been concerning," said Farge of the current situation. "So we have been trying to stay safe, just not be in huge crowds and things like that.”

She’s happy the district re-opened a free rapid testing site early and before the break is over so eligible students and staff can check their status before school starts back.

It's located at Katy ISD’s agricultural facility.

Long, yet quickly moving lines on Monday may be an indication of the interest in Katy.

Reminder: this testing site in @katyisd is open only to eligible students and staff.. Not the community #khou11 https://t.co/BAg2EXlHw2 pic.twitter.com/W7cTE051bi — Jason Miles (@JMilesKHOU) December 27, 2021

It’s similar to testing we saw last week in Alief ISD and what Houston ISD has planned beginning Thursday at multiple sites.

Spring ISD is also holding a vaccination event on Tuesday in conjunction with Harris County Public Health at Planet Ford Stadium.

"The goal is to get everyone vaccinated and/or get their booster and, as necessary, to get them tested if they feel like they have symptoms,” said Dr. Ericka Brown with Harris County Public Health.

Most districts have detailed plans on what should happen if a student tests positive or is exposed to COVID-19.

Returning to school is generally based on the number of days without symptoms and/or receiving a negative test with one overriding message.

"If you’re sick, stay home,” said Dr. Brown.

That's something Farge hopes her boys will avoid for the rest of the school year.