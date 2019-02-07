KATY, Texas — Heading into the July 4th weekend many people plan to go to local pools to cool off. However, one Katy family wants to remind you of the dangers.

On May 5, 6-year-old Ga Ram Kang drowned at the King Crossing community pool.

The Kang family announced on Tuesday afternoon they’re suing the community association of King Crossing, the developers, Pulte Homes and one of the lifeguards on duty that day.

Jocelyn Kang, Ga Ram’s mother, said everyone named in the lawsuit didn’t do enough to protect her child.

“Ga Ram was our everything,” Kang said.

In pictures the family shared with KHOU 11, a smiling Ga Ram showed the world how happy of a kid he was.

His parents are heartbroken over his death.

“From the time I had Ga Ram up until now, my life revolved around him,” Kang said. “Everything I did, my thoughts, everything was for him.”

The family is suing one of the lifeguards, who is a minor, for negligence for $1 million.

“They provided not just myself but my child, Ga Ram, with a false sense of security,” Kang said.

The lawsuit states the lifeguard was within ten feet of Ga Ram but she didn’t notice the boy struggling.

The lawsuit alleges she wasn’t trained properly.

“I feel like the lifeguards at King Crossing, they were ready for the job but they wasn’t ready for the crisis,” Kang said.

Mo Aziz, an attorney at the law firm of Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Sorrels, Agosto & Aziz, said King Crossing and Pulte homes failed to have and enforce a maximum occupancy rule.

“If you have an overcrowded pool, first of all, you should have a limit on the number of people that are in the pool at any given time and somebody should enforce that limit,” Aziz said.

Kang was there the day her son drowned and she asks other parents not to let their guard down just because there are lifeguards around.

“We want our kids to go out and have fun and to enjoy the summer and enjoy the pool but water is dangerous,” Kang said.

She wants all lifeguards to undergo proper and constant training.

Pulte Homes issued this statement on the lawsuit: First and foremost, this is a terrible tragedy and we offer our deepest sympathies to the Kang family. At this time, we are not aware of any lawsuit having been filed."

We have not heard back from the other defendants.

