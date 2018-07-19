AUSTIN — A Travis County jury deliberated Thursday after nearly four hours of closing arguments from the state and defense on Thursday. Meechaiel Criner is accused of murdering Haruka Weiser in April 2016.

After four and a half hours of deliberation, the jury could not reach a verdict. The judge dismissed the jury for the day at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday.

The day began with prosecutors telling the jury the suspect "committed this horrific and brutal murder and rape" of a University of Texas at Austin student, and the defense insisted during its closing arguments that "Mick did not commit this crime."

Austin investigators believe Criner killed Weiser on campus back in April of 2016. The defense called three more witnesses to the stand before resting their case Thursday morning. Wording of the charges has been fine-tuned, and jury got their final instructions before closing arguments began.

"[Haruka] did not prevail. Now the 12 of you are our community, and now we’re asking you to tell him, neither will you, you will not win. Find him guilty for the murder, the capital murder that he committed to Haruka Weiser,” prosecutors said, referencing Criner’s testimony when he said the victim in his story prevails.

During day six of testimony Wednesday, two documents believed to be written by Criner were shown to the jury. It described "rape" and "blood."

"He committed this horrific and brutal murder and rape, just like his fantasies," the state said during their closing arguments Thursday.

She then approached Criner in the courtroom and said, "You will not win."

"Find him guilty," she said toward the jury.

Defense denied Criner's connection to Weiser's death in their closing arguments. Weiser's father left the room during this portion of the trial.

"Just because you have A and B, that doesn’t get you to C," the defense said.

DNA evidence found at the scene of Weiser's death cannot be used in the trial. The judge opted to toss out the evidence because of an error when it was processed in the Department of Public Safety lab.

The defense called much of the evidence shown to the jury “circumstantial.”

"Mick did not commit this crime," defense said. "Look at the evidence. And you'll see all the pieces, all that circumstantial evidence come together. But at the time of the murder, the computer is being used."

Earlier in the trial, a witness said the operating system was running. However, prosecutors said the witness clarified that didn't mean the computer was being used by someone. Prosecutors said the computer could have just been left on.

“But at the end of the day, where is the evidence that something was being done with the computer? Where is it? Where’s the internet activity? Where’s the word document? Where’s the email? Where’s the video? Where is it? It doesn’t exist, because the computer was not being used,” the prosecutor said.

The defense compared photos of Criner to Marquel Boone, the first suspect in Weiser's death. The defense said Boone also had a history of sexual assault, bike theft and hanging around UT campus. They also said Criner isn’t strong enough to commit this crime.

The prosecution later responded.

"Was Mr. Boone found with the dead girl’s property?” the prosecution rebutted.

Criner took the stand Wednesday to testify, catching some people off guard. During testimony, he smiled often and sometimes laughed.

He denied killing Weiser, however he understands why the jury might think he did after he was found with many of her belongings. He claimed he found them in a trash can and that he was at the vacant building the night Haruka was killed. Prosecutors questioned his story multiple times during their closing arguments.

"So far, I don't like my odds," Criner testified. "It doesn't look good for me."

The defense brought this comment up in their closing argument on Thursday.

“Doesn’t look so good for me? You’re charged with capital murder. You’re on the stand. You’re testifying in front of fourteen people who are going to decide your fate, and you turn to them and say, ‘doesn’t look so good for me.’ How stupid do you have to be to say that,” the defense continued. “If you’re going to lie, that’s when you lie. ‘Oh there’s no way they’re going to convict me, this evidence is terrible, how could you even…’ Anything, except for that. That is the dumbest thing he could have said. Because God forbid you believe him.”

Defense continued to say that Criner is honest to a fault. Prosecutors also had some thoughts on his demeanor.

"And he laughed every once and a while because, you know, it’s only a capital murder trial and it’s high stakes and I’m on the stand," a prosecutor said.

Prosecutors also reminded the jury that Criner identified himself wearing an orange bandana in a selfie found on his tablet. Prosecutors say that is the same bandana seen in surveillance video the night Haruka was murdered and the same bandana found -- damp and sandy -- at the bottom of the trash bin where firefighters placed Criner’s belongings.

Both defense and prosecutors said Weiser was the victim of a “brutal” attack.

Prosecutors brought people in the courtroom to tears while they wrapped their closing arguments by showing a picture of Haruka Weiser.

"Don't forget what he put her through,” prosecutors said to the jury. “When you read that charge, you remember Haruka Weiser. When you think of all this stuff he told you about, you remember her. That's why we're here.”

Jury deliberations will continue at 8 a.m. Friday. The judge said he would not be sequestering the jury and said he would rely on their faith to honestly avoid outside media coverage of the case. Deliberations on Friday cannot resume until all fourteen members -- 12 jurors and two alternates -- are present.

Criner faces life in prison, with the possibility of parole after 40 years, if convicted of capital murder.

