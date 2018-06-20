Roll out the mat and get your dog facing downward. It’s International Day of Yoga!

This started back in 2015 after 175 countries in the U.N. General Assembly supported a resolution officially recognizing June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. It’s now honored in nearly 200 countries all over the world, but India and China claim the biggest celebrations.

It’s a pretty big deal here too. According to the 2016 Yoga in America Study, more than 36 million people in the U.S. alone practice yoga. We spend about $16 billion on yoga classes, clothing, equipment and accessories. Why do we do so many people do it? Flexibility, stress relief, fitness and overall health are the Top 4 reasons offered.

If you want to celebrate, the Consulate General of India in Houston is hosting an event in The Woodlands. It starts up at 7:15 a.m. at Town Green Park. Black Swan Yoga and other studios are also hosting a celebration at Midtown Park, beginning at 6 p.m.

