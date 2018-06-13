Jefferson County Justice of the Peace Tom Gillam tells 12News the woman whose body was found badly decomposed on Pleasure Island in Port Arthur died of blunt force trauma to the head. Gillam cited the preliminary autopsy report, saying the victim is still being referred to as "Jane Doe." The body was found Wednesday afternoon in the 2900 block of highway 82 on Pleasure Island.

The man who reported the body said he saw the remains lying in the middle of a gravel road as he was taking a shortcut to pick his wife up from work.

The autopsy was completed Thursday.

