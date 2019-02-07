John Walton, half of the "Walton and Johnson" comedy radio duo which began in New Orleans in the 1980s and became hosts of a popular regionally-syndicated radio show, died Monday.

His radio partner, Steve Johnson, posted the news online on web sites of the radio stations that carry their show, including WRNO 99.5 FM in New Orleans.

Johnson called Walton's death "untimely and sudden."

"His medical issues were too numerous to overcome. He had been receiving treatment over the last month but continued to suffer. He made the decision to return home yesterday and spend his last hours with his family. He went out on his own terms," Johnson wrote.

The radio show got its start in New Orleans in 1983 on radio station WQUE, known as Q-93. Both men were natives of Houston. Walton served as straight man to the comedy of Johnson, who voices the stereotypical characters Mr. Kenneth, Mr. Eaux and Billy Ed.

The duo's adult and often shocking humor alienated some listeners and critics but won over many fans over the years. They became one of New Orleans radio's most popular morning-drive duos during the 1980s and early 90s.

"Outrageous, contagious, fantastic, say some people. Disgusting vermin who should be off the air, say others," wrote columnist Angus Lind in a 1983 Times-Picayune profile of the two.

"The main thing you have to do with a morning show is polarize the audience," Walton was quoted as saying. "They either have to love you or hate you and hope that more of them love you."

Locally, their show was broadcast on several stations since 1983 including WEZB (B-97), Bayou 95.7, WCKW and WRNO. After spending nearly two decades in New Orleans, the duo moved their base of operations to Houston in 2002, aiming for regional syndication for the show. It was later based in Baton Rouge and from there and in Houston it was syndicated across parts of Texas, Louisiana, Georgia and Mississippi.

According to the 1983 Times-Picayune article, Walton studied pre-law at the University of Oklahoma and worked in radio on the weekends to make money.

He met up with Johnson in Beaumont, Texas and the two began working together on a show similar to what they launched in New Orleans in 1983.

The duo split up for a time in the 1990s but later reunited.

"I will always cherish John as not only a partner but a dear friend. His wit and humor defined him as the unique individual we all knew him to be. He will never be replaced. He had a voice and he had something to say," Johnson wrote.

"Your loyalty and support for him and his craft was always a mutual sentiment. John cared deeply for all of you. He loved to make you all laugh. Please remember his family in your 'thoughts and prayers.' I am forever in debt to all of your for your support of our program. The show will return as soon as possible."