Jimmy Gonzalez of Tejano band Grupo Mazz died Wednesday morning after being hospitalized in San Antonio, according to Gonzalez' relatives.

Gonzalez was taken to the Methodist Hospital of San Antonio after his blood sugar dropped. Family members said he died around 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz performed on 3News' Domingo Live on multiple occasions.

VIDEO: Jimmy Gonzalez y Grupo Mazz perform Corazon de Fiero on Domingo Live in 2005

