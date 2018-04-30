James Avery, the founder of James Avery Jewelry, passed away, the company announced Monday.

"It is with heartfelt sorrow that we announce the passing of our founder, James Avery," reads a post on the company's Facebook page. "We are forever grateful to Mr. Avery for giving us the opportunity to be a part of his dream. He was a dynamic, creative and generous man who touched the lives of many people during his lifetime through his work, his art and his giving spirit. His contributions will always be remembered as the company continues to build upon his artistic legacy."

In lieu of sending flowers or other gifts, and in recognition of Mr. Avery’s generous and giving spirit, the company suggests that people "give to the charity of [their] choice" in honor of James Avery.

James Avery Jewelry also welcomed customers to share a memory, story or condolence with the family by visiting www.JamesAvery.com or emailing JAtribute@jamesavery.com.

RELATED

James Avery unveils Tricentennial commemorative charms

James Avery unveils San Antonio charm

Made in S.A. - On the Road: A look inside James Avery Craftsman

© 2018 KENS