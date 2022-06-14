JBSA-Lackland on lockdown due to reports of an active shooter near the base

JBSA tweeted out the alert Tuesday around 10 a.m. The tweet says gunshots were heard near the base.

SAN ANTONIO — Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland is on lockdown Tuesday after reports of a shooting in the vicinity of the base.

JBSA tweeted out the alert Tuesday around 10 a.m. The tweet says gunshots were heard near the base. Security and law enforcement are currently responding.

This is in the southwest area of the base near Valley Hi and Truemper.

See the full tweet below:

ACTIVE SHOOTER ALERT (REAL WORLD) - Security forces and local law enforcement are currently responding to reports of gunshots heard off-base in the vicinity of Joint Base San Antonio - Lackland AFB. As more information becomes available, we will provide updated information. — JointBaseSanAntonio (@JBSA_Official) June 14, 2022

Text messages with the alert also went out to military members with the same information.

A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the base and working to gather more information.