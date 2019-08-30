DALLAS — Retired police detective James Leavelle, the Stetson-wearing Dallas cop handcuffed to suspected JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald in one of the 20th century’s most iconic photographs, died Thursday morning at age 99.

Leavelle died during a trip to Colorado with his family, his friends tell WFAA.

He was the Dallas police detective in the beige suit and matching Stetson who was handcuffed to Oswald when nightclub owner Jack Ruby pulled the trigger two days after Kennedy’s assassination.

Leavelle is immortalized in the famous Bob Jackson photograph of the murder.

RELATED: Two eyes, two moments: Jim Leavelle is a witness to history

Lee Harvey Oswald, suspected assassin of JFK, shot to death at point-blank range by Jack Ruby in basement of Dallas police headquarters Nov. 24, 1963. Plainclothes officer to the left of him is Jim Leavelle in the white suit and Stetson.

WFAA-TV

For years, the retired Dallas detective would graciously recall to most anyone what he witnessed on November 24, 1963.

"Actually, on that particular day I was supposed to have a day off more or less,” said Leavelle in a 2017 interview with WFAA. "[Oswald] was very polite to me answering my questions without fussing or anything. The only mistake he made was one question I asked about shooting the officer. He said 'I didn't shoot anybody.'"

Leavelle volunteered to transfer Oswald from the Dallas Police Department to the Dallas County Jail.

"I had to get him ready for the transfer,” Leavelle told WFAA. "He wanted to put on that black slipover sweater that he had on. I let him put that on. As he was putting it on, I said to him 'Lee, if anybody shoots at you, I hope they're as good a shot you are. Meaning they would hit him and not me.'"

Leavelle was one of the last surviving individuals directly associated to the Kennedy assassination and Oswald murder.

"I said 'Lee, if anybody shoots at you, I hope they're as good a shot you are. Meaning they would hit him and not me.' He laughed. He said 'Oh, nobody's going to shoot at me,’” Leavelle said. "I said I'm going to handcuff myself to him if anybody tries to take him they've got to take me too and I'm not going to go quietly. They're going to have a little problem on their hands."

Ruby had entered the basement of police headquarters and stood alongside reporters and photographers as Leavelle walked Oswald out.

Former Dallas police detective Jim Leavelle visits the resting place of L.C. Graves.

"I saw him. He had the pistol in his left hand slapped against his leg,” Leavelle recalled of Ruby. “I made two steps to try to reach him and he made two steps toward me and I grabbed him by the shoulder. But he got that shot off."

Leavelle said Oswald never regained consciousness.

“He went completely blank. Instantly. He was out by the time he hit the floor," Leavelle said.

This wasn’t his first brush with history. Leavelle also survived the 1941 Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Last week, he turned 99.

In 2017, at age 97, WFAA asked Leavelle to what he owed his longevity.

“I had the man upstairs looking after me. I got shot at three times where the bullet came within an inch of my head,” the veteran cop said. "My legacy? I just want to live a long time and before I die get well again. That's it,” he added.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.