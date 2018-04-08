The summer's explosive dance challenge has recently taken a dangerous turn. It's the "In My Feelings" challenge — also known as the "Kiki" challenge — and one Iowa teen found herself in the hospital after attempting it.

The original "In My Feelings" challenge started innocently enough, with people filming themselves dancing to Drake's new song, "In My Feelings." But since the trend took off about a month ago, it's escalated to a new, dangerous level, with some people recording themselves jumping out of moving cars to dance. Police and safety officials in communities around the world have issued warnings urging people not to do it.

Eighteen-year-old Anna Worden says all parents and teens need to hear her story, WQAD reports. The teen from Bettendorf, Iowa, was trying to complete the challenge last week when she jumped out of a moving car. "The last thing I remember was opening the door. So apparently I got out and tripped and fell and hit my head," she told the station.

