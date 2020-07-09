Unnamed body found in abandoned Liberty County pond

The Justice of Peace ordered an autopsy on the body, but investigators don't expect any foul play

LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — An unidentified body was found in an abandoned pond in Mid-Liberty County Sunday.

Residents went to the pond on CR 2291 for a fishing trip when they found a man floating in the water. Lead Investigator Ann Marie Mitchell and the Tarkington Volunteer Fire Department were sent in a little after 5 p.m. to recover and investigate the body.

Investigator Mitchell says there were clothes and other personal items sitting on the bank of the pond, and the man only had on underwear. The Liberty County Sheriff's Office thinks he was in the water for a long time due to how much his body had decomposed.