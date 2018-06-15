HOUSTON - Two brothers in northwest Harris County are standing for Houston.

One of them runs a charity. The other owns a coffee shop. Together, they have a different approach to helping the homeless get off the streets.

Rice Brothers Coffee Company and the New Life Trading Post are both under one roof in the 11800 block of Jones Road.

"Everything in here was built by homeless guys,” said Eric Rice, owner of Rice Brothers Coffee.

His brother, Allen Rice, runs the New Life Trading Post, a thrift shop. Some homeless people even work there, getting training. The money they make in the thrift shop goes to back into the program helping the homeless.

Eric Rice’s coffee shop is not a charity, but the money the coffee shop pays for rent also goes to the homeless program.

"These people need a second chance," Allen Rice said. "They are people that have skills, some of them who have come out of our program are very successful, monetary-wise, paying back to society. They’re taxpayers again."

Customers we spoke with love the place.

"You don't feel like you’re here helping people down on their luck, because they're people already on their way back up, and they’re already doing so well being here and the environment this place builds for them," said Matt Lassiter, a regular customer.

The resale thrift shop is part of Spirit Key, a non-profit program run by Allen Rice that houses and trains the homeless.

A 20-minute drive from the thrift store and coffee shop is where you find the Spirit Key facility. There we met Willie Allen who once worked as a contractor in Iraq for the U.S. military. Back in the states, he came on hard times and ended up homeless.Now he gets training and help getting back on his feet.

"I’ve come a ways. The thing is, I've been able to help other people, teach them what I know since I've been here. That makes me feel good," Allen said.

Allen's next goal is moving out of this program and getting a job.

Spirit Key boasts a success rate of 95 percent in getting the homeless back to work and living independently. The coffee shop and thrift store go a long way in helping, too.

