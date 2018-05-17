At the Pines Condominiums along Memorial Drive, it didn't take long for Joqui Housley to realize she had a problem.

"Immediately when I saw them, I said, 'OK, this is not good,'" Housley said.

Housley had buzzing bees outside her door. She first reported it to property managers May 7.

"It just kept getting worse. Looked like a tornado of bees," Housley said.

She shot videos trying to pressure management to respond. In one video, you can see the swarm in the middle of the street everywhere. A day after posting her videos to social media, property management sent help.

"These people had their hands full," said Claude Griffin.

Griffin with Gotcha Pest Control says there were two hives in the ceiling and the bees were quickly starting to take over the front and back doors.

"A huge amount. You couldn't come outside," Housley said.

KHOU 11 News photojournalist Gregg Hamilton stood for Houston by suiting up and tagging along with Griffin to capture all the action. Approximately 80,000 bees were living inside the family's home. They removed the hives and 60 pounds of honeycomb. It was so bad, honey was oozing from the vents.

"All the way down from the second floor to the first floor to the concrete," Griffin said. "It was over the top."

These condos were hard hit during Harvey. Griffin says multiple buildings in this complex are now dealing with wasps, bees and other critters.

"It shouldn't have taken this long," Housley said.

Housley is frustrated it took 10 days to get help, but she is relieved her uninvited guests have officially been kicked out.

"Better late than never, I guess," she said.

