Struggling to secure a Christmas gift for your child? With two weeks before the holiday, here are some options

HOUSTON — Christmas is two weeks from Friday, and because of this pandemic, even more parents are needing help from the community to provide their children with at least one little gift.

A group of neighbors in the Spring Branch community are Standing For Houston by organizing a Fill the Stocking event on Dec. 17.

“Oh! It’s going to be tremendous,” said Ben Garcia who leads Spring Branch Community Building. “We’re going to have a drive-thru fill the stocking event. And so folks are going to be able to stay safe in their vehicle. Wear their mask. Drive up through the parking area. There will be tables set up. They’ll get a stocking for each one of their children.”

Families will be invited to drive up to 10 tables where volunteers will offer goodies like crayons, pencils, candies and a toy. So far, Spring Branch Community Building has enough to treat 450 children. They’re hoping for more donations. Families do not need to register for the event.

However, you did have to register for most of the big toy drives. Most of those applications have come and gone. If you can’t make it to 1270 Conrad Sauer for the Spring Branch stocking giveaway but still need help with Christmas gifts, you may want to consider reaching out to churches in your neighborhood, or your child’s school. It’s also worth calling Catholic Charities at (713) 526-4611. You might even consider posting on social media and asking neighbors if they can help.

Some other options are searching the database at 211 Texas. Punch in the word “Christmas” and your zip code and you can find resources available for the holidays. Or try U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee’s Toys for Kids HTX event. The organization is opening its registration on Saturday. Approved families will then be able to pick up Christmas gifts on Dec. 19.

“I would urge everyone who is in a situation or a predicament right now that you’re worried or concerned what people might think, to put that to the side,” Garcia said. “It’s the spirit of giving and receiving, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Garcia speaks from experience.